Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.51. 103,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,972. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit