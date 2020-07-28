Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230,567.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $230,567.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.01969717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00065517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00107072 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

