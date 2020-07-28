Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

