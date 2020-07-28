Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,499 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Bank of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.