Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wheatland Advisors Inc

Wheatland Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 3.3% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 425,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,286. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

