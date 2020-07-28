Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Becton Dickinson and worth $48,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

BDX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

