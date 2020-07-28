Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 37.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

