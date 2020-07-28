Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 4.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

