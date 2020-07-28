Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,699.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,315. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,671.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,640.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

