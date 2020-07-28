Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,607,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,193,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

USB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

