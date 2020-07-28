Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,806. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit