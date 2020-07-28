Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,806. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

