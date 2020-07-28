Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $257.58. The stock had a trading volume of 92,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

