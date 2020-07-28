Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,705 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,445,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 4,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

