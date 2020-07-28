Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.