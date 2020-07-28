Bray Capital Advisors Sells 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $412.97. 129,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

