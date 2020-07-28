Bray Capital Advisors Trims Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,003. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

