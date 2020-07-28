Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,960. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.