Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 323,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

