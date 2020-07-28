Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 340,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

