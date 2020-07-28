Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $131.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. 15,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,233. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

