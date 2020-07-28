Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,882,000 after buying an additional 130,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

CNI stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 34,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

