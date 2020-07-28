Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $42,595,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.58. 126,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

