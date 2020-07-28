Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.11. 227,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.89.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

