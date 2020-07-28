Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,285 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 124,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,439. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

