Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 15.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $208,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.11. 58,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,073. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

