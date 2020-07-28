Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

