Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 56,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.