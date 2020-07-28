Close Asset Management Ltd Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

