Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,304,250 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14,215.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 5.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.19% of eBay worth $68,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 315,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

