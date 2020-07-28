Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,144 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,487 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. 869,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,402. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

