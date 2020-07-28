Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter.

DSI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

