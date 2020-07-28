Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,566 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,303 shares of company stock valued at $271,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. 3,467,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,007. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

