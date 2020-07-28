Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,575 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 10,014,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

