Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,525 shares of company stock worth $31,113,092. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.25. 12,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

