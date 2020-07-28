Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 2,403,203 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $95,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

