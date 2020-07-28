Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 3,858 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 609,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $103,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

