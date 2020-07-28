Coho Partners Ltd. Has $20.56 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 91,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.