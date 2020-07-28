Coho Partners Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.11% of Perrigo worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 359,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

