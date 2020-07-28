Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $43,065,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.82. 24,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.92.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

