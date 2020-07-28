Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,560. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.22.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.