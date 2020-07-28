Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 135 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.97. 686,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

