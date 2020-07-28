Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 389,607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 389,607 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $106,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.70. 2,468,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,085. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.