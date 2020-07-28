Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 280,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE CL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. 126,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

