Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $329.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $331.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.