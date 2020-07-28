Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 1,452 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 67,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.