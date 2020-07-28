Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 58.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 43.6% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,113,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BLK traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $570.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,471. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.03. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

