Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $399.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

