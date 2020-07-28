Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.22 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. 50,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $285.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

