Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

