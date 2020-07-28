Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 128.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,397. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

